NVIDIA RTX 4080 Super leak suggests a GPU that might be a touch faster than we expected

But don't get carried away with these leaked benchmarks by any means, as they're from Geekbench, so hardly the ideal way to gauge a gaming GPU.

NVIDIA's RTX 4080 Super is the only Lovelace refresh left to be released in January - it comes out in a week's time, on the last day of the month - and we're now starting to see leaked benchmarks for this graphics card.

Benchleaks has flagged up a number of results for the RTX 4080 Super with the main caveat being that these are Geekbench runs - not the best way of evaluating a GPU's gaming chops, of course.

We also need to add seasoning to any leaked benchmarks, but with all that noted, the scores are obviously still worth examining.

They show the RTX 4080 Super in multiple runs of Geekbench 6 OpenCL hitting scores of just over 257,000 (the one shown in the above tweet), 256,000, 254,000, and one at 264,000 which is a bit of an outlier. The average of those is about 258,000.

Given that the vanilla RTX 4080 pitches in at around 240,000 or so, that gives the new Super version about a 7% lead over its non-Super sibling.

That feels optimistic given what we've heard elsewhere from the rumor mill, which is that we are likely to be looking at maybe a 5% uplift, or possibly even a touch more modest than that.

Keep your expectations tempered, then, but the really enticing feature about this fresh Super take is not its performance above and beyond the vanilla version as such, but the fact that the RTX 4080 Super drops the price to $999 (from an MSRP of $1,199 for the RTX 4080).

NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti Super dropped today, and has been received with some rather mixed reviews from critics - not making as big a splash as the RTX 4070 Super did the week before.