GAINWARD's new custom GeForce RTX 5080 pictured: ready with 16GB of GDDR7 memory

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 is nearly here, with the custom GAINWARD GeForce RTX 5080 retail packaging teased, confirms 16GB of GDDR7 memory.

TL;DR: NVIDIA is set to unveil the GeForce RTX 50 series, with the RTX 5080 featuring 16GB of GDDR7 memory and 960GB/sec bandwidth, rivaling the RTX 4090. The RTX 5090 will have 32GB of GDDR7. The RTX 5080 is expected to outperform the RTX 4080 and match or exceed the RTX 4090 in some games. NVIDIA is set to unveil the GeForce RTX 50 series, with the RTX 5080 featuring 16GB of GDDR7 memory and 960GB/sec bandwidth, rivaling the RTX 4090. The RTX 5090 will have 32GB of GDDR7. The RTX 5080 is expected to outperform the RTX 4080 and match or exceed the RTX 4090 in some games.

We are on the eve of NVIDIA's huge unveiling of the next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, and now we get to have an early gander at GAINWARD's custom GeForce RTX 5080 16GB graphics card. Check it out:

GAINWARD's new custom GeForce RTX 5080 retail packaging leak shows us just what we need to know (and has already been rumored, leaked, drip fed to us for months now) that the RTX 5080 ships with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. The new ultra-enthusiast flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has been confirmed with a monster 32GB of GDDR7 memory.

The first Blackwell gaming GPU to launch will be the GeForce RTX 5080 which will feature 16GB of new GDDR7 memory clocked at up to 32Gbps (30Gbps is expected) on a 256-bit memory bus, which will result in up to 960GB/sec of memory bandwidth, which means the RTX 5080 has virtually as much memory bandwidth as the current-gen flagship RTX 4090 24GB.

NVIDIA launched its GeForce RTX 4090 into retail before the RTX 4080 and sold like hotcakes, because it offered a huge performance lead over every piece of GPU silicon on the planet, but was also a hefty amount faster than the RTX 4080.

NVIDIA would be escaping this issue if the RTX 5080 16GB launches first -- and it'll beat the RTX 4080, RTX 4080 SUPER, and equal or beat the RTX 4090 depending on the game -- leaving the monster ultra-enthusiast RTX 5090 32GB for the weeks later (and it'll still sell like hotcakes).