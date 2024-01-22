Buying a fully kitted-out Vision Pro would cost you almost $4,800

If you buy the 1TB Vision Pro and then start adding some must-have accessories you can expect a bill in the region of $4,800 which is definitely a lot.

Apple's Vision Pro headset is now available for preorder and that means that people can finally put their name down to get one of Apple's fancy new spatial computing headsets. But there is no denying that, starting at $3,499, the headset isn't a cheap thing to buy. In fact, it's quite a costly one but amazingly it's easy to turn that figure into a rather astounding one if you start adding the upgrades.

That $3,499 asking price gets you the base 256GB configuration, but if you upgrade that to the fully maxed-out 1TB configuration you'll pay an extra $400. Add AppleCare+ and some ZEISS lenses and the figures soon start to get into silly figures. In fact, by the time you're done adding the essentials you can expect to pay a brain-breaking $4,795.95.

Those are the figures put together by MacRumors and they're quite staggering. Alongside the 1TB upgrade, insurance, and optical lenses, the setup the outlet put together includes the Apple Vision Pro Travel Case which costs an additional $199. There's a battery holder as well, although that's a snip at just $49.95 considering the figures we're talking about here.

The itemized bill reads thus:

Apple Vision Pro: $3,499

1TB Storage Configuration: +$400

ZEISS Optical Inserts - Prescription: +$149

AppleCare+: +$499

Belkin Battery Holder for Apple Vision Pro: +$49.95

Apple Vision Pro Travel Case: +$199

While it's true that not everyone will add all of those accessories, many of them are arguably needed. The lenses definitely are if you're a glasses wearer, while the travel case keeps your Vision Pro safe. AppleCare+ is also a no-brainer given how expensive this headset is to repair, too.

The Vision Pro is of course available for preorder now and buyers can expect to start receiving their headsets starting from February 2.