Avowed release timing announced by Obsidian

Obsidian Entertainment confirms their new narrative-driven fantasy RPG Avowed will launch in Fall 2024 on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Obsidian has updated release timing for its narrative-driven new fantasy RPG Avowed.

Avowed is set to launch sometime in Fall 2024 as a full premium game on Xbox Series X/S on PC, and with a day-and-date launch on Xbox Game Pass. Obsidian announced the date in today's Developer Direct 2024 showcase, where the studio also talked briefly about combat and promised gamers will face some tough decisions with quests.

The new fantasy RPG takes place in the Pillars of Eternity universe, and will leverage the lore, myth, magic, and overall legacy from that series. Avowed will also make use of Obsidian's penchant for engaging, impactful, and consequential storytelling; the studio says players will go against "difficult decisions with profound consequences."

One brief example was a quest where gamers could investigate and challenge a mercenary who may have deserted their post and left their squad for dead. Gamers get the option to confront the mercenary or to go along with his story--either way, Obsidian says gamers will see the effects of this particular quest in town.

"We embrace moral nuance and grey areas," Obsidian said.

On the combat front, Avowed will let gamers equip a range of weapons across different loadouts. For example, you could have sword and board set for one loadout, and then dual wands in the other. Weapons and combat have been balanced in such a way where dual wielding is slower, but more powerful than other weapons, but the full extent of this scaling isn't completely known.

Obsidian is also working on The Outer Worlds 2, but no information on that project was shared.