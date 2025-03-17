All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Obsidian teases roadmap for Avowed, new content, expansions, and updates possible

Following a few patch updates for the game Obsidian says they have enough ideas for Avowed to facilitate a roadmap...but no expansions have been confirmed.

Obsidian teases roadmap for Avowed, new content, expansions, and updates possible
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Obsidian's latest patch notes for Avowed hint at future content, though no DLC is confirmed.

Obsidian's latest patch notes for Avowed contains a hint at future content for the RPG.

Obsidian teases roadmap for Avowed, new content, expansions, and updates possible 78
2

The not-Skyrim RPG Avowed released last month, and Obsidian has been rolling out patch updates to make various QoL tweaks to the game. So far, these updates haven't added any new content to the game, instead opting for additions like dedicated HUD-off keybinds or third-person button toggles.

While neither Xbox nor Obsidian have officially confirmed DLC for Avowed, it's possible that something like a paid expansion could be on the way or maybe some smaller-scale content drops like more quests and loot. If not, we at least know Obsidian will keep balancing the game over time.

In Avowed's Patch 1.3.0 notes, the dev team said:

We want to take a moment to thank you for your continued reports, feedback, and suggestions. Your insights are valuable to us, and we appreciate the time and effort you put into sharing your experiences with us.

Our team is committed to ongoing support, and we're always looking for ways to improve. Your input is key to help us refine and expand Avowed, and we are excited to keep rolling out updates. Within the next few weeks, we are going to be releasing a roadmap that will go over some of the plans we have that will be coming to the game over the upcoming year, so keep your eyes peeled!

Avowed's overall performance remains a mystery and it's hard to know how well the game has done in accordance to Microsoft's internal metrics. These metrics aren't straightforward and instead cover a variety of data points, including game sales, overall players, overall play time, Game Pass subscriber access vs purchases, as well as other things like how Avowed may have affected Xbox Game Pass sign-ups and/or churn during the period of launch and subsequent weeks.

NEWS SOURCE:forums.obsidian.net

Senior Gaming Editor

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

