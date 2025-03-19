Avowed breaks into top 20 best-earning games of February 2025 despite Game Pass launch

Data analyst firm Newzoo estimates that Obsidian's new RPG Avowed was #22 out of the top-earning game releases of February 2025 by revenue across regions.

TL;DR: Avowed, a new RPG from Microsoft, entered the top 20 best-earning games of February 2025 despite being on Xbox Game Pass. Avowed, a new RPG from Microsoft, entered the top 20 best-earning games of February 2025 despite being on Xbox Game Pass.

Despite its release onto Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's new first-party RPG Avowed managed to break into the top 20 best-earning games of February 2025 by revenue.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The latest market research report from analyst firm Newzoo outlines the trends and developments made during last month, including estimated revenue for new and existing game releases. The list contains your usual live service suspects like Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Minecraft. New breakout hits like Monster Hunter Wilds, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Avowed.

We've heard publishers talk about the success of these previous games--Capcom confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds sold 8 million copies in 3 days, whereas Warhorse confirmed 2 million copies sold of KCD2 shortly after launch. But what about Avowed? Neither Xbox nor Obsidian have really spoken about the game's success, although Obsidian did confirm a roadmap of sorts was on the way.

According to new data from Newzoo, it looks like Avowed did well enough to break into the top 20 list of games by revenue for the month of February 2025. That's just one spot below Roblox. The estimates are revenues across Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC. "Avowed (#20) broke into the top 20 by revenue even though it was launched on Game Pass from day 1,"reads the report.

Revenue estimates aren't tallied up here, and another important thing to remember is that the data is not fully global, but instead aggregated based on data from the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, and Italy.

Avowed was also the 16th top best-earning Xbox game by revenue for the month, which could give indications on platform mix (PC vs Xbox). It's unclear whether or not Xbox will bring Avowed to PlayStation, but it's likely considering Microsoft's recent moves to break exclusivity on first-party Xbox titles.