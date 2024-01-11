NVIDIA reveals 10 new games for GeForce Now and reminds us of new day passes for the service

War Hospital arrives on GeForce Now and much more, plus CES 2024 saw the revelation of day passes for Ultimate and Priority memberships.

NVIDIA has just revealed the latest batch of games that are arriving for its GeForce Now streaming service, and there are 10 of them - plus the company has recapped its big CES 2024 news regarding the cloud gaming platform.

All this is part of the GFN Thursday revelations for this week. So, what are those 10 new games first of all? GeForce Now subscribers will be able to play this little lot:

War Hospital (New release January 11 on Steam)

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Jected - Rivals (Steam)

RAILGRADE (Steam)

Survivalist: Invisible Strain (Steam)

The Talos Principle 2 (Epic Games Store)

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

TUNIC (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Witch It (Steam)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (Xbox, available for PC Game Pass)

Of course, the most notable additions here are Assassin's Creed: Valhalla and also War Hospital, the latter being a fresh take on a war-themed game where, as the name suggests, you manage a field hospital (in World War I). Going by the reviews, it seems to benefit from some interesting and in-depth game mechanics, but it still needs polishing.

NVIDIA also recapped that some big Blizzard titles are inbound for GeForce Now, namely Diablo IV and Overwatch 2. Also, the hotly anticipated Pax Dei will be coming to Team Green's cloud gaming service.

Another big announcement at CES 2024 was the implementation of day passes for Ultimate and Priority memberships, allowing you to try out the service for 24 hours (costing $7.99 and $3.99 respectively). That's pretty nifty as you can see how GeForce Now performs given your internet connection and local server - just pick a Saturday or Sunday and play it to death.

NVIDIA also revealed that GeForce Now will be coming to Japan.