Here's how much RAM your $3,499 Vision Pro AR/VR headset will have

We already knew that Apple's Vision Pro headset would be powered by an M2 chip, and now we know that it'll come with 16GB of RAM as well.

When Apple announced its Vision Pro headset, the company said that it would come with an Apple-designed M2 chip inside just like some of the company's most popular Macs of the time. Information beyond that was hard to come by, and Apple kept its cards close to its chest as the weeks and months went by following that June 5, 2023 unveiling. But as we get closer to the headset going on sale on February 2, we're starting to learn more.

One of the tidbits that we've learned of late is that the Vision Pro will ship with 16GB of RAM. That's according to a MacRumors report based on files found in Xcode 15.2 which can be downloaded today. This also happens to back up a previous report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman that had also pointed to 16GB of RAM being paired with that M2 chip.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

While 16GB is of course more than the 8GB that some of Apple's Macs ship with as standard, it's difficult to know how well the Vision Pro will perform. It's the first of its kind which makes benchmarking its specs hard, so we might have to wait for the headset to begin arriving in the hands of paying customers before we can be truly sure what's going on in terms of capabilities and performance.

Another thing we also now know is that the $3,499 starting price will get you 256GB of storage, but Apple's phrasing suggests that there will be higher storage capacity options available if people want them. We've heard reports previously that claimed the developer kits used by software creators to work on their apps were equipped with 1TB of storage, so it seems likely that will be the high-end here. If so, it's likely there will also be a 512GB model, too.

In terms of the headset itself, preorders begin on Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time across the United States. It'll launch on February 2 with a global launch coming later. It has been suggested by Gurman that Apple will seek to bring the Vision Pro headset to the United Kingdom, China, and Canada first but there is still no firm timeline on when that might happen.

The Vision Pro headset is the first entry into a new market for Apple since the Apple Watch launched in 2014 and there are a lot of eyes on the product. Apple will hope that the Vision Pro can prove even half as popular as the Apple Watch has.