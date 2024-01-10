Razer and Lexus unveil new car that's a gamer's wet dream at CES 2024

Razer and Lexus unveiled the first-ever 2024 Lexus TX, a new vehicle that's designed to provide a luxury gaming experience on the go.

Hidden and parked outside, this year's CES event was one of the wildest cars you'll ever see. Razer and Lexus have teamed up to create an RGB decked-out gaming car full of gaming goodies, but is a car like this even street-legal? Possibly not.

The car is a 2024 Lexus TX that has had a massive Razer makeover tricked out in the latest Razer gear, and according to a press release from December, the added gaming features may void the warranty, negatively impact safety, and not be street legal but does that matter when it looks as cool as it does?!

The car on display was a black Lexus TX with default green Razer lighting on the exterior, maintaining a sleek appearance while also catching attention. The Razer Lexus TX includes three rows of seating, and this version of the vehicle shown has replaced the seats in the back two rows with Razer's very own gaming chairs. Each seat also includes a widescreen gaming monitor, and one of the seats even includes a desk and keyboard for PC gaming.

However, it's when you get to the boot of the car that things get really crazy. Instead of the standard storage space, the vehicle includes a massive docking station for up to four Razer laptops with implemented charging capabilities, an in-built Xbox Series X, and a few small storage spaces.

Although this vehicle sounds about like the most fun you could ever have in a car, it is a concept vehicle, and it's highly unlikely you'll be able to own one for yourself, but gamers can certainly dream.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES