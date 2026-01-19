Razer CEO says gamers want AI to help game development, they just don't know it yet

Since the emergence of AI, particularly generative AI, gamers have been opposed to the idea of these tools improving exponentially in the development of games. But, according to Razer's CEO Min-Liang Tan, gamers do want AI-powered tools assisting in game development, they just don't know it yet.

The statement comes from an interview with Min-Liang Tan and The Verge, where he was queried about Razer's $600 million investment into AI over the next few years. Tan was asked about his thoughts on Razer's hefty investment in the new technology and how gamers currently view AI. The Razer CEO said that many gamers are currently unhappy with "generative AI slop," and so is he, as he also doesn't want to be served poorly designed character models, hollow storylines, etc.

However, what Razer isn't against is providing the tools to assist game developers in the creation of the game. Tan provided an example of creating a tool that helps developers test their games faster and better. Tan goes on to say that Razer is building a QA (quality assurance) companion, a companion tool that works with a human QA tester to automatically fill out forms, identifying discovered bugs and problems within a game.