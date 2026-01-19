Razer CEO says gamers want AI to help game development, they just don't know it yet

Since the emergence of AI, particularly generative AI, gamers have been opposed to the idea of these tools improving exponentially in the development of games. But, according to Razer's CEO Min-Liang Tan, gamers do want AI-powered tools assisting in game development, they just don't know it yet.
The statement comes from an interview with Min-Liang Tan and The Verge, where he was queried about Razer's $600 million investment into AI over the next few years. Tan was asked about his thoughts on Razer's hefty investment in the new technology and how gamers currently view AI. The Razer CEO said that many gamers are currently unhappy with "generative AI slop," and so is he, as he also doesn't want to be served poorly designed character models, hollow storylines, etc.
However, what Razer isn't against is providing the tools to assist game developers in the creation of the game. Tan provided an example of creating a tool that helps developers test their games faster and better. Tan goes on to say that Razer is building a QA (quality assurance) companion, a companion tool that works with a human QA tester to automatically fill out forms, identifying discovered bugs and problems within a game.
- Read more: Midjourney accused of 'Bottomless Plagiarism' in landmark AI lawsuit by Disney and Universal
- Read more: Electronic Arts has over 100 active AI projects in development, CEO hypes up generative AI
- Read more: Razer's 'Project Ava' joins the AI copilot race, but the tech still has a lot to prove
"One of the things that we're building, for example, at Razer is what we call a QA companion. So QA tends to be an expensive endeavour. Like the gamer doesn't see it at the end of the day, but it can take up like 30 to 40 percent of the cost, or delay games for the longest time.
Now, what we've done is create a companion, a tool that works with the human QA tester to be able to automatically fill in forms, to say, "Okay, if this is..." Say the form is a Jira ticket, to say "this is a bug that is identified, there's a graphical bug, there's a performance bug." All that's logged very quickly, so it's sent to the developer at the same time. The developer then can go in and say, "Okay, this is how I'll fix the bug," or, "These are suggestions on how I fix the bug," said Min-Liang Tan