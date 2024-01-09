INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2, Unboxing an MSRP card

The INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 arrived at TweakTown GPU HQ (that is my home office). Ahead of its full launch on January 17, we're able to share some shots and a short video showcasing one of the very first GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series GPUs to hit the market.
This MSRP model will adhere to the $599 USD price point for the new GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER, so there will be no out-of-the-box overclocking or over-the-top cooling. In fact, the physical design is almost identical to the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4060 TWIN X2 we reviewed in 2023; it is small, lightweight, and has a two-slot thickness that will suit small form factor gaming PCs.
With 20% more CUDA Cores than the existing GeForce RTX 4070 (7168), during NVIDIA's RTX 40 SUPER Series announcement, it said that this was enough to make it faster than the previous-gen flagship GeForce RTX 3090. It also has more AI Tensor and RT Cores for improved ray-tracing performance.
This is amazing and something to remember when looking at the compact card from INNO3D.
The GPU's full dimensions are 250mm by 118mm, with a two-slot thickness. Cooling-wise, you've got twin 88mm scythe fan blades, named TWIN X2, which are joined by five heat pipes for "optimal cooling performance."
Even though the boost clock speed is the reference 2475MHz, the INNO3D GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER TWIN X2 (like all GPUs) should be able to handle some light overclocking. Elsewhere, like all GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER models, it's packed with 12GB of fast GDDR6X memory on a 192-bit bus.
We can't talk about performance yet, so stay tuned to TweakTown for our full review coming soon.
