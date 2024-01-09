Sony drives its new electric car onto CES 2024 stage using a PlayStation controller

Sony has showcased at CES 2024 that a PlayStation DualSense controller can operate the company's new EV made in collaboration with Honda.

Published
1 minute & 13 seconds read time

With CES 2024 in full swing, Sony, partnered with Honda, has taken to the stage to show off the new iteration of their Afeela EV.

The Afeela has been a highlight at CES since 2023 and is even more impressive this year. At first glance, the car might have looked to be driving itself onto the stage until a wider perspective reveals that it was driven there using Sony's own PlayStation 5 Dualsense controller.

The car was driven on stage by Sony Honda Mobility president and COO Izumi Kawanishi, who was on stage with the DualSense controller operating the vehicle. The ability to drive the car using a PlayStation DualSense controller is more novel than anything else. It is not to imply any evidence of a PlayStation-controlled car coming sometime in the future but just an act of spectacle for those in attendance at CES. This was backed up by Kawanishi's comment that it was just "for the purpose of the tech showcase".

Sony drives its new electric car onto CES 2024 stage using a PlayStation controller 25525
Open Gallery 2

"This remote driving demo is for the purpose of the tech showcase only," Kawanishi said. "However, we believe that software can define new function and value. We want to redefine the relationship between people and mobility." This reveal was meant to be a real wow factor for audiences and has certainly caused a stir online.

Despite the impressive display at Sony's press conference this year, we are still no closer to finding out if or when this futuristic-looking vehicle will become a reality. More directly, during the conference, Sony announced they are currently working on "gaming and entertainment" as part of their Sony Honda Mobility Future.

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$69.89$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2024 at 2:28 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags