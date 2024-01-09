YouTube moves to stop AI content that 'realistically simulates' dead children

YouTube has announced it's updating its cyberbullying and harassment policy to curb AI-generated content that 'realistically simulates' dead children.

Published
1 minute & 52 seconds read time

YouTube has updated its policies regarding cyberbullying and harassment on its platform in an attempt to reduce content depicting deceased children or any other realistic simulation of a deadly/violent event describing death.

YouTube moves to stop AI content that 'realistically simulates' dead children 3621
Open Gallery 2

The recent change by the world's biggest video platform comes as a wave of popularity has shined a light on true crime content creators using AI-powered tools to generate simulations of true events. These recreations can sometimes feature depictions of deceased children, disturbing instances, and violence. Additionally, there are instances of creators recreating a high-profile child victim's "voice" to describe their own death.

Examples of true crime content creators recreating famous cases featuring children are as follows; the abduction of British two-year-old James Bulger, the disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann, and Gabriel Fernández, an eight-year-old boy, who was tortured and murdered by his mother and her boyfriend. Under the new policy changes, YouTube will apply a strike to any channel that violates its newly implemented rules, and the offending account won't be able to publish videos, live stream, or post stories for one week.

"On January 16, we'll begin striking content that realistically simulates deceased minors or victims of deadly or well-documented major violent events describing their death or violence experienced," writes YouTube

Buy at Amazon

Starfield: Standard Edition - Xbox Series X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$68.79
$68.79$69.89$49.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2024 at 9:30 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:support.google.com, techcrunch.com, washingtonpost.com, support.google.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags