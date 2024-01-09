ASUS ROG 8 phone adds the one thing the gaming phone has been missing

At CES 2024, ASUS announced new iterations of its ROG Phone line-up with the unveiling of the ROG Phone 9 and the ROG Phone 8 Pro.

Having a gaming phone means you have to make some sacrifices in other areas of the device; one of those main areas was the camera in ASUS's line-up of gaming phones.

At CES 2024, the company announced two new iterations of its ROG Phone line-up, the ROG Phone 8 and 8 Pro, and both of these devices feature the upgrade that users of previous generations have been asking for - a good camera. ASUS has seemingly listened to the criticism of its previous ROG Phone, which was widely praised as an overall very high quality and affordable device, and added a 50-megapixel f/1.9 main camera that's powered by a Sony IMX 890 sensor, which is used by the OnePlus 11.

Additionally, ASUS has integrated the Zenfone line's 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer that enables better low-light performance and a "Super HyperSteady" video mode. Furthermore, ASUS has placed a 13-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide camera, along with a third 32-megapixel telephoto shooter. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel selfie camera that is now under a punch hole in the display.

The ROG Phone 8 will be available for pre-order soon and will have 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro will have 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There is also the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition that will come with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The ROG Phone 8 will cost $1,000, and the ROG Phone 8 Pro will cost $1,200 for 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage variant will cost $1,500.

For more specific specifications on either of the devices, check out the ROG Phone 8 here and the ROG Phone 8 Pro here.

NEWS SOURCE:engadget.com

