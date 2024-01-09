Sony unveils mixed reality headset at CES 2024 with 4K OLED displays and a cool ring

Sony announced a new mixed-reality headset during its CES 2024 presentation, and while the product doesn't officially have a name yet, it's aimed at creators and artists who work within virtual environments.

On stage, not many details were given about the new Extended Reality (XR) head-mounted display and the unique controllers it comes with. However, many questions regarding the headset were answered in Sony's press release, which states this new device is a "spatial content creation system" that's equipped with two 4K OLED Microdisplays that are powered by a Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, the latest XR processor by Qualcomm.

Notably, the new headset features Sony's "proprietary rendering technology" that enables high-definition rendering of 3D objects, along with human facial expressions. Sony states in the press release that the headset has six cameras and sensors and comes with a ring controller, as showcased in the image below. This ring controller slips over the user's finger and allows for precise movements and pointing within the virtual environment. Due to its size, users can still use a mouse and keyboard without removing the headset.

"Creators will not only be able to see real-scale 3D models in an Extended Reality (XR) environment with the high-definition display, but also create and modify 3D models in it. Through integration with third-party 3D creation applications, it also supports remote, real-time review between locations, making this an intuitive and immersive tool for the entire process of spatial content creation," writes Sony

"We designed our Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 to deliver 4K display resolution, cutting-edge graphics, and unparalleled performance to enable creators to build innovative spatial content that will transform all industries for the better," said Said Bakadir, Senior Director, Product Management of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

"It's exciting to see Sony enter the enterprise space with their spatial content creation system and utilize Snapdragon XR technologies to unleash more realistic, detailed, and precise Mixed Reality (MR)/VR experiences that will help developers and creators push forward an even more immersive future," added Bakadir

