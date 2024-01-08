MAINGEAR's new NV9 ZERO, ZERO Drop PCs use MSI's clutter-free design ethos

MAINGEAR teams with MSI and Phanteks on its new MAINGEAR Rear Connection (MG-RC) to hide cables from its new 2024 gaming PCs, check them out!

MAINGEAR has a few things to show off at CES 2024, where the company has collaborated with MSI and Phanteks on its new MAINGEAR Rear Connection (MG-RC) technology and two new desktop gaming PC systems that utilize the clean build look. Check them out:

MAINGEAR's new ZERO Drop gaming PC (source: MAINGEAR)

The first of which is the MAINGEAR ZERO Drop that is found inside of the MSI MAG Pano M1000 PZ white chassis, and the MSI B760M Project Zero motherboard. MSI's new B760M Project Zero motherboard is designed with the backside connectors that take those dangly cables from the front of the system, as well as the beautiful MSI MAG Pano M1000 PZ case, which looks killer.

Inside, MAINGEAR is using NVIDIA's newly announced GeForce RTX 40 SUPER series graphics cards, with MAINGEAR gearing up to use the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER graphics card inside of this system, with the MAINGEAR ZERO Drop being released on January 24 with limited numbers available.

Wallace Santos, CEO of MAINGEAR, explained in the press release: "CES 2024 marks a milestone moment for MAINGEAR as we redefine gaming PC aesthetics and performance industry-wide. MG-RC represents MAINGEAR's relentless pursuit of innovation in the PC gaming space, and embodies our mission to create the ultimate gaming experience through superior products and exceptional service".

MAINGEAR's new NV9: ZERO concept PC (source: MAINGEAR)

MAINGEAR also showed off its gorgeous new NV9: ZERO concept, which uses the Phanteks NV9 PC chassis and a higher-end MSI Z790 Project Zero motherboard. MAINGEAR's faster NV9: ZERO concept gaming PC features a higher-end NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER graphics card and a higher-end Intel Core i9-14900K processor that is cooled by the Phanteks Glacier One AIO liquid cooler with a 420mm radiator.

MAINGEAR will have an LCD variant of its new NV9: ZERO concept system, which will be installed into the case itself and allow users to tweak their hearts away. MAINGEAR says that its new NV9: ZERO concept PC will be launching in Q1 2024, but didn't unveil any pricing details at CES 2024.

I'd love to see MAINGEAR's new deliciously-cable-free gaming system designs in person, they look killer from the images, but it's great to see a pre-built gaming PC builder adapting to the market, using MSI's new Project Zero initiative to build cleaner-looking systems. Kudos!