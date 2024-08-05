Logitech MIXLINE is a new and free audio-mixing app for creators and gamers

MIXLINE is a free piece of software from Logitech that makes delaing with multiple audio inputs and outputs as easy as possible for gamers and creators.

Logitech G's latest isn't hardware but new software aimed at PC gamers and creators. MIXLINE is described as an easy-to-use audio mixing solution, and best of all, it's free. Available now for Windows 10 and 11 users, it's designed to make dealing with more than one audio source a breeze.

"If you have more than one audio source while streaming, gaming, or even just wearing your headphones, then MIXLINE is for you," said Daniel Bowen, Senior Global Product Manager for MIXLINE.

An audio source can be Spotify, Google Chrome, Counter-Strike, Discord, etc. With MIXLINE, audio inputs are on the left side of the UI, and outputs are on the right side. This gives you direct control over routing and choosing where each signal goes. For creators with speakers, headsets, and output streams, it's a great tool to keep all their audio on track.

The UI is clean and straightforward, with different colors representing different audio tracks. Here's a summary of MIXLINE's features.

Drag, Drop, Monitor: With a clean and straightforward interface, you can drag and draw preferred audio routes, monitor sound with a single button, and connect inputs to multiple outputs.

Mix, Stream, and Record in One, Clean Interface: Connect, route, and mix professional-quality audio in a single application. A clean and straightforward interface reduces time, is quickly set up, and efficiently manages audio.

Independent Volume Control: MIXLINE makes adjusting the input volumes for each submix individually easier. You can also control the sound for each input and output independently.

Customise Professional-Grade Audio: Declutter desktop space without needing an external hardware mixer, maximise stream performance and customise how audio sounds in real-time.

Max Performance: A simplified system of one driver reduces the clutter in your mix session and maximises computer performance-with no compromise on quality.

"Anyone who has worked with PC audio routing and mixing knows it can be challenging to learn and manage with the tools that currently exist or with proprietary systems that only work in certain streaming scenarios," said Andrew Coonrad, Head of Marketing, G HUB. "We're excited to bring the full capabilities of MIXLINE to our community, as it offers an easy and smart way to manage your PC audio for everything from gaming to full-blown content production."