MSI Project Zero: hides ALL of the motherboard power connectors

MSI's new Project Zero hides all of the motherboard connectors... sleek AF look: a new trend, GIGABYTE has its Project Stealth.

MSI has unveiled its new Project Zero: a new LGA1700-based motherboard that has no power connectors -- well, no connectors at all -- on the front.

The only things that you can see are the LGA1700 socket (for an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU), 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, and some PCIe connectors. You can see the connectors are still there, but cleverly hidden -- it looks great, and seems to be a new trend -- hiding all of the cables for a more sleek look inside your PC.

GIGABYTE recently teased its new Project Stealth, offering a similar ninja-style hide-as-many-cables-as-you-can: but they also offered a custom GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, too. MSI is only doing the board here, but there's still some redesigning here: motherboard headers, SATA and power connectors, and more.

MSI's new Project Zero is being teased at Computex 2022, which is a pity -- normally I'd be there, but the pandemic has ruined that -- but no word on whether we'll see this in the wild, or what price we're looking at just yet.