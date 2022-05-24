All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

MSI Project Zero: hides ALL of the motherboard power connectors

MSI's new Project Zero hides all of the motherboard connectors... sleek AF look: a new trend, GIGABYTE has its Project Stealth.

@anthony256
Published Tue, May 24 2022 7:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

MSI has unveiled its new Project Zero: a new LGA1700-based motherboard that has no power connectors -- well, no connectors at all -- on the front.

MSI Project Zero: hides ALL of the motherboard power connectors 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

The only things that you can see are the LGA1700 socket (for an Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU), 4 x DDR5 DIMMs, and some PCIe connectors. You can see the connectors are still there, but cleverly hidden -- it looks great, and seems to be a new trend -- hiding all of the cables for a more sleek look inside your PC.

GIGABYTE recently teased its new Project Stealth, offering a similar ninja-style hide-as-many-cables-as-you-can: but they also offered a custom GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, too. MSI is only doing the board here, but there's still some redesigning here: motherboard headers, SATA and power connectors, and more.

MSI Project Zero: hides ALL of the motherboard power connectors 05 | TweakTown.com

MSI's new Project Zero is being teased at Computex 2022, which is a pity -- normally I'd be there, but the pandemic has ruined that -- but no word on whether we'll see this in the wild, or what price we're looking at just yet.

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB GDRR6X (RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X 24G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
CAD $2774.42
CAD $2774.42--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/24/2022 at 7:27 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.