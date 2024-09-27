MSI's new MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC features Arrow Lake CPU, GeForce RTX 50 series GPU

MSI is cooking up its new MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC that will feature Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop processors, and NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" gaming GPUs.

The company teased its new MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC earlier this year at Computex 2024, but now more details have surfaced and what we'll find inside of the system. The details of the MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC were revealed during MSI's recent factory tour in Shenzhen, China, with reports teasing we'll see two major components inside.

The first, is Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPU, where we should expect multiple SKUs on offer inside of the MSI MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC, right up to the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K processor (24 cores, 24 threads, at up to 5.7GHz).

However, the more exciting part of MSI's upcoming MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC is that we'll see NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, with up to the GeForce RTX 5080 inside. MSI will also bake-in a 360mm AIO liquid cooler, a Glacier Armor heatsink design, an ultra-high-end Z890 motherboard with rear connectors to allow for a beautiful, clutter-free system.

Another impressive feature of the new MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC is that the front of the chassis will include a gigantic touch panel, which MSI calls the HMI (Human Machine Interface) panel. You can use the AI engine to sync multiple games, apps, and entertainment features, or -- do what I would do -- and use the large display as an OSD or hardware monitoring display. You can also display wallpapers and other work on the screen, which is a nice touch.

MSI should reveal its next-gen MEG Vision X AI pre-built PC at CES 2025 in January 2025, and we can't wait.