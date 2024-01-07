Acer intros Swift Go AI laptops with Intel's new Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPUs

Acer reveals its new Swift Go AI laptops, powered by Intel's new Core Ultra 'Meteor Lake' CPUs, OLED displays, Wi-Fi 7, AI tech, and so much more.

Acer has just announced new members of its Swift Go laptops, with the thin and light laptops featuring Intel's new Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors.

Acer's new Swift Go AI laptops (source: Acer)

The new Intel Core Ultra "Meteor Lake" processors are the company's first with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and integrated AI acceleration capabilities. The new Intel Core Ultra CPUs inside of Acer's Swift Go AI laptops provide even more performance for content creation, education work, productivity, and more.

Acer has unveiled two new members of its Swift Go AI laptops with the introduction of its new Swift Go 16 and Swift Go 14 laptops, powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs and Intel Arc built-in GPUs. There's all-day battery life here, with up to 12.5 hours for the Swift Go 14 and up to 10.5 hours for the Swift Go 16 laptop.

Acer provides a Copilot for Windows access through a one-click press on the dedicated Copilot key, which will power up the AI side of the Swift Go AI laptop. Both of the new Acer Swift Go laptops feature a 1440p QHD webcam with TNR, which provides higher-quality video, paired with Acer PurifiedView's AI-powered conferencing features, including Background Blur, Automatic Framing, and Eye Contact.

There's also Acer PurifiedVoice 2.0 technology with AI noise reduction, powered by three microphones that provide crisp, clear audio, all while reducing background noise and voices beyond that of the speaker. There's also Intel Wi-Fi 7 for some of the fastest wireless connectivity possible, with speeds up to 2.4x faster than Wi-Fi 6E.

Now, let's talk about the displays on the Acer Swift Go AI laptops, with the new AI laptops featuring beautiful OLED displays with 500-nit peak brightness with 100% of the DCI-P3 color range and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification.

Acer's new Swift Go 16 laptop features a 16-inch 3.2K OLED display with a 3200 x 2000 resolution and smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which is nice to see... 120Hz on a Swift Go AI laptop. Moving onto the Acer Swift Go 14, which features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 2880 x 1800 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

Inside, there's support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to an upgradeable 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD with dual slots, so you've got plenty of RAM and SSD storage inside of the Acer Swift Go AI laptops. There's also the very latest in ports, including dual USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, which offer fast-charging, USB Type-A with offline charging, HDMI 2.1 connectivity for 4K 120Hz output, and a microSD card reader.

James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer explained in the press release: "After unveiling our first Intel Core Ultra laptops last month, we're debuting even more products in our Swift line to help a wider range of customers take advantage of premium laptop experiences and AI-supported technology for more exciting and effective PC use. Plus, these laptops feature impressive updates that help customers do more - and do them even better".

Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Client Business Group, Intel, added: "Through our deep, technical collaboration with Acer, we are building beyond the CPU focusing on power efficiency, graphics, and AI usages. The Acer Swift Go and Acer Swift X 14 laptops are excellent examples of AI PCs being delivered to market, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and featuring an all-new NPU to enable AI on client. We are excited to have our customers experience the enhanced collaboration, productivity, and creativity these AI PCs deliver".