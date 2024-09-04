Acer's new Predator Orion 7000: the world's first PC with Intel's new Arrow Lake desktop CPU

Acer is officially the world's first to announce a PC with Intel's upcoming Core Ultra 200 series 'Arrow Lake-S' desktop CPUs with its Predator Orion 7000.

Acer's new Predator Orion 7000: the world's first PC with Intel's new Arrow Lake desktop CPU
Acer has just unveiled its new Predator Orion 7000 desktop PC which is the world's first system to have Intel's next-generation Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake-S" desktop CPUs.

The new Predator Orion 7000 systems will feature Intel Arrow Lake-S processors, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and an NPU integrated into the Arrow Lake CPU for AI workloads just like the just-released Core Ultra 200V series "Lunar Lake" laptop processors.

Inside, Acer is baking in a custom Cyclone X 360 system fan and CPU cooler, a 360mm AIO liquid cooling system that is engineered to maintain optimal temperatures, combining enhanced airflow, efficient heat dissipation, and superior thermal management to ensure your system performs at its best during intense gaming and heavy workloads. It also looks fantastic.

One of the massive downsides of this system is that there's no mention of Thunderbolt 5, which was meant to debut on the desktop with Intel's new Core Ultra 200 series "Arrow Lake" CPUs. But, Acer's new Predator Orion 7000 desktop PC only has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. We also have up to NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.

Acer is using a unique feature inside of its Predator Orion 7000 desktop gaming PC with an M.2 slot that lets you remove the M.2 drive without playing around with the motherboard. A very nice touch, and I'd like to see that in the flesh please, Acer.

Acer says that there is "AI for gaming" that will "level up your gaming experience with RTX and AI-powered technology enhancing everything from frame rates to fidelity". That sounds very GPU-powered AI, and not CPU-powered AI, but we do have the usual TOPS performance from the new Arrow Lake CPU inside of the Predator Orion 7000 system.

There are over 100 TOPS of AI-enabled performance and RTX-accelerated creative apps for the Predator Orion 7000, including the Adobe Creative Cloud suite, Blender, DaVinch Resolve, OBS Studio, and the exclusive NVIDIA Studio suite of AI tools.

Acer includes a suite of AI-powered technologies that optimize each part of the system: the GPU, the CPU, the RAM, thermals, software, display, and more.

Acer explains on its website: The Predator Orion 7000, fueled by Intel® Next-Gen Arrow Lake processors, is your gateway to a realm of unbridled power. Engineered for the fearless, this battle-ready desktop crushes every challenge. With its cutting-edge CycloneX 360 cooling system and customizable ARGB lighting, it's not just a PC, it's a statement of intent. Embrace a new era of gaming supremacy.

