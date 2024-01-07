NVIDIA RTX 5880 ADA workstation GPU launched with 48GB VRAM

NVIDIA has just announced its latest workstation GPU, with the introduction of the new RTX 5880 ADA for professional desktop GPU users, excelling in 3D modeling, rendering, data visualization, and video streaming.

NVIDIA's new RTX 5880 ADA workstation GPU specs (source: NVIDIA)

The new NVIDIA RTX 5880 ADA workstation GPU is a release that acts as a response to recent US export restrictions, because the RTX 6000 ADA workstation GPU is banned from China and other countries. The new RTX 5880 ADA acts as a response in terms of using a cut-down Ada Lovelace GPU and reduced specifications to get it into China.

NVIDIA's latest RTX 5880 ADA workstation card uses a cut-down AD102 GPU with 14080 CUDA cores, which is 22% less than the CUDA cores found inside the RTX 6000 ADA. The Tensor Cores are less here as well, down to 440 from 658 on RTX 6000 ADA. NVIDIA squeezes 69.3 TFLOPS of single-precision compute performance out of the RTX 5880 ADA, which is 24% slower than the RTX 6000 ADA.

On the memory side of things, NVIDIA is using 48GB of GDDR6 memory in the RTX 5880 ADA, which is on a 384-bit memory bus and provides up to 960GB/sec of memory bandwidth... which is the same memory configuration as the RTX 6000 ADA. NVIDIA's new RTX 5880 ADA features 15W less TDP than the RTX 6000 ADA, with a 285W versus 300W.

NVIDIA has its new RTX 5880 ADA workstation GPU on its website, so this isn't a leak but an official unveiling. NVIDIA isn't just concentrating on the Chinese market with its RTX 5880 ADA; it'll be available to other countries across the professional market.