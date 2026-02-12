NVIDIA's new RTX 6000D appears in teardown: 84GB GDDR7 in China compared to the full 96GB

NVIDIA's new tweaked-for-China RTX 6000D with 84GB of GDDR7 gets the teardown treatment: dual-GPU workstation card with 28 x 3GB GDDR7 modules.

NVIDIA's new RTX 6000D is tweaked workstation GPU for China, with a cut-down 84GB of GDDR7 memory, recently receiving the teardown experience in China. Check it out:

A company called "GINNSOD" has done the teardown video, a server-focused model of the passive thermal solution -- the RTX 6000D -- for the Chinese market. This model ships without any fans, fully relying on the airflow in the chassis for its cooling. NVIDIA says that the RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition thermal solution is "passive" but has air and liquid cooling options.

NVIDIA's new RTX 6000D features 84GB of GDDR7 -- down from the full 96GB on the RTX PRO 6000 -- with 28 VRAM memory packages onboard: each 3GB, for a total of 84GB. It sits on a 448-bit memory bus using a clamshell layout, down from the 96GB on a 512-bit bus on the full-fat RTX PRO 6000.

Inside, NVIDIA's new RTX 6000D GPU for China features 156 SMs or 19,968 CUDA cores, representing 17% less CUDA cores than the RTX PRO 6000, as well as less VRAM with 84GB of GDDR7 memory compared to 96GB GDDR7 on the full RTX PRO 6000. We should expect to see NVIDIA using 3GB GDDR7 memory modules on the RTX 6000D for China, indicating a 448-bit memory bus compared to the 512-bit memory bus on the RTX PRO 6000.

The cut-down continues for the RTX 6000D in China, with GPU clocks at 2430MHz compared to 2600MHz on the full RTX PRO 6000, with an unknown TDP at the moment. On the performance side of things, the RTX 6000D reaches 390,656 points on the OpenCL benchmark test on Geekbench 6, considerably lower than the 450,000 to 500,000 points on the full RTX PRO 6000.

GINNSOD is selling a pre-built workstation system powered with not one but two of these RTX 6000D cards and an AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor for around $26,000 USD.