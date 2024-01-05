iPhone owners are now stuck with iOS 17.2.1 with no way to downgrade to iOS 17.2

Apple's decision to stop signing its iOS 17.2 software means that users can no longer downgrade to it, leaving them stuck with iOS 17.2.1 for now.

If you're an iPhone owner who has iOS 17.2.1 installed, you're going to have to live with it until Apple releases iOS 17.3 to the public. That's likely to happen later this month, but if you're suffering from any iOS 17.2.1-specific bugs you're just going to have to wait.

That's the news after it was confirmed that Apple is no longer signing the iOS 17.2 software which means that it is no longer possible to install it on any iPhone.

Apple released iOS 17.2.1 in December, just before Christmas, and it was a release that brought with it bug fixes rather than new software features. For that reason, it's perhaps no surprise that Apple would rather that people didn't install the older software.

Apple regularly stops signing older versions of iOS once a new update has been released. That's normally done for a couple of reasons. First, Apple wants to ensure that everyone has the latest APIs and features available to them, something that is important to allow app developers to release software that targets those new APIs.

Another reason is security. By ensuring that people cannot install older, buggier versions of iOS it means that bad actors can't use that method as a way to gain access to someone else's data.

The iOS 17.3 software is currently in beta testing and is likely to be released within weeks. Beyond that, Apple is likely to announce the iOS 18 software at its WWDC event in June before releasing that software to the public in September alongside the new iPhone lineup.