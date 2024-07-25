Apple Intelligence expected to release with coming iOS 18 update

iOS 18 is Apple's biggest overhaul to its operating system in years. It will be the first update to introduce AI-powered features to the Cupertino company's product lineup.

The new operating system update coming to the iPhone, Mac, and iPad contains Apple's version of artificial intelligence, which it's calling Apple Intelligence. Last week, Apple rolled out the public beta for iOS 18, but it doesn't include the suite of Apple Intelligence features, leaving users confused as Apple said it would be included in iOS 18. However, it will likely first go to developer beta and then to a public opt-in beta before being pushed out to the wider public.

So, when will you be able to try Apple's new AI features? I can see Apple limiting access to its AI features all the way up until the launch of the iPhone 16, as the company won't want to prematurely release its biggest selling point for its new generation of devices only to see its customers go out and buy now-discounted previous generations that are still AI compatible.

For example, Apple Intelligence works on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. If Apple rolled out Apple Intelligence to these devices now, customers would be disincentivized to purchase the latest generation as the selling point works perfectly fine on the previous generation. Apple will introduce its new AI features strategically and deliberately. Notably, even when Apple Intelligence is rolled out, it won't arrive in its entirety, as it will be added throughout the year ahead.