GIGABYTE plans 3 different GeForce RTX 4090 D cards, no factory OC included

GIGABYTE has three new custom GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics cards ready for China, with AERO, WINDFORCE, and GAMING variants... all with no factory OC.

NVIDIA's newly-tweaked GeForce RTX 4090 D is on its way to China as we speak, with AIB partner GIGABYTE preparing a few different RTX 4090 D models for the country.

GIGABYTE's new custom RTX 4090 D GAMING graphics card (source: GIGABYTE China)

In some new leaks, we're getting a gander at the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4090 D AERO, GeForce RTX 4090 D WINDFORCE, and the GeForce RTX 4090 D GAMING. All of them have the cut-down AD102 GPU, with the same 24GB of GDDR6X memory as the regular RTX 4090 non-D.

One of the big changes is that none of GIGABYTE's custom GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics cards have any form of factory overclocking, which would bump them over the US export restrictions. NVIDIA has reportedly hard-locked the 425W TDP on the RTX 4090 D, meaning that AIB partners only have a little bit of wiggle room when it comes to GPU clock speeds.

The highest GPU boost clock we can expect from the RTX 4090 D is a 15MHz bump, which is done in software with no factory overclocking. Inside, the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card has the AD102 GPU but it's been cut down, with a total of 14592 CUDA cores -- down from the 16384 CUDA cores on the regular RTX 4090 -- while SMs have been cut to 114 down from 128 on the regular RTX 4090.

We should expect GIGABYTE's new custom GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics cards to be released into China by the end of the month, exclusively available in China and other countries that have been impacted by the US export restrictions.