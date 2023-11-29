China gets the D with new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D that complies with US export restrictions

Guess whose back? NVIDIA's back. Where are they back? China. NVIDIA is reportedly making a new GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card, which fully complies with US export restrictions that have seen the RTX 4090 market go bananas in China.

US government TPP restrictions (source: Patrick Moorhead)

Our friends over at Wccftech are reporting "exclusive information gathered by our sources, it seems like NVIDIA has a new GPU on the block." This will be the GeForce RTX 4090 D with the "D" standing for Dragon, a new China-exclusive design that will be a replacement for the GeForce RTX 4090, which is banned in China over its Total Processing Performance (TPP) rating of over 4800 points.

Because of those TPP restrictions, NVIDIA will water down its upcoming RTX 4090 D over the RTX 4090, with less gaming performance and less AI capabilities than the full RTX 4090. It will look, feel, and act like any GeForce RTX 40 series GPU would, DLSS, Reflex, everything... but the compute power will be restricted to meet US sanctions requirements.

AIB partners in China will be offering the new GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card, with the boxes and packaging referring to the new "D" label and pricing to be close to the retail pricing of the RTX 4090 non-D at 12,999 RMB in China (around $1599 USD).

This is great timing as the GeForce RTX 4090 price has been skyrocketing in China, to $3500-$4000 USD+ right now because some Chinese companies are buying up RTX 4090 cards, disassembling them, putting them back together again with new coolers, and selling them as AI accelerators.