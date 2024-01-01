NVIDIA's new GeForce 546.34 WHQL drivers add support for RTX 4090 D graphics card

NVIDIA's new China-exclusive GeForce RTX 4090 D has support thanks to newly-released GeForce Game Ready 546.34 WHQL drivers, grab 'em now.

You can't buy NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card in China just yet, but the company has just unleashed new GPU drivers that support the RTX 4090 D. You can grab the new GeForce Game Ready 546.34 WHQL drivers here (670MB download).

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 D driver support added (source: NVIDIA)

NVIDIA was forced to tweak its AD102-powered GeForce RTX 4090 into the GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card for the China market after the Biden administration penciled in new US sanctions. The new GeForce RTX 4090 D graphics card has been cut down to meet those new US export restrictions, and now NVIDIA has its new GeForce Game Ready 546.34 WHQL drivers that support the new RTX 4090 D graphics card.

This isn't a new driver with the usual optimizations and fixes, but rather it's a new driver release that is based on NVIDIA's previous mid-December GPU driver release. The change log hasn't changed, as the new GPU drivers also feature Game Ready support for THE FINALS and Fortnite: Chapter 5.

NVIDIA explains its new GeForce Game Ready 546.34 WHQL drivers:

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 3 technology including THE FINALS and Squad. Further support for new titles leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology includes the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 which features DLSS Super Resolution.

Gaming Technology

Adds Support for the GeForce RTX 4090 D GPU

Fixed Gaming Bugs

[Discord] When streaming gameplay, colors may appear muted

Fixed General Bugs