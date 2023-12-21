G.Skill's WigiDash device is a versatile 'PC Command Touch Panel' and available now for $130

G.Skill's new WigiDash is like an Elgato Stream Deck for PC enthusiasts with customizable widgets for system info, apps, audio control, and a lot more.

We got our first look at G.SKILL's new WigiDash device, a 'PC Command Touch Panel' back at Computex - a fully customizable widget and dashboard that reminded us of the Elgato Stream deck, but for keeping track of system info like temperatures and performance. The versatility goes far beyond that, with the 7-inch IPS touch panel (with a resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels) able to control media and launch apps.

G.Skill's new WigiDash device.

G.SKILL has designed the WigiDash to be highly customizable, giving you full control over the 5x4 grid layout via the powerful and dedicated WigiDash Manager Software. There's a minimalist quality here reminiscent of Microsoft's 'Metro' design, with the ability to drag and drop tiles while customizing the text and color or adding icons.

Hardware enthusiasts will get a kick out of the third-party software integration, including HWiNFO and AIDA64 SensorPanel. It's available now via Amazon for $129.99 USD.

In the images supplied by G.SKILL, we can see that you can set up and arrange tiles to keep tabs on things like CPU and GPU temperatures, clock speeds, and memory frequencies. For those overclocking or pushing hardware while playing games, it's an excellent device to have sitting near your display.

The WigiDash Manager Software for G.Skill's new WigiDash device.

On the flip side, you have widgets and tiles for weather, a clock, and the ability to mute audio or run a specific macro setup from triggers and actions in the WigiDash Manager Software. One of the coolest features is the ability for the WigiDash to alter its layout depending on which application is currently in focus.

"With its highly customizable interface and assorted widget functions, WigiDash is set to redefine convenience of PC control and interaction for streamers, content creators, gamers, and PC enthusiasts," G.SKILL writes in the announcement. And finally, you can sync multiple WigiDash devices on a single PC system - very cool.