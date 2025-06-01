Corsair's popular MMO-mouse can now control an Elgato Stream Deck

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TL;DR: The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse features a 33K DPI Marksman sensor, 16 programmable buttons, and ultra-low latency SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. Its deep Elgato Stream Deck integration enhances control for MMO, MOBA gamers, and streamers, making it a versatile tool for gaming and content creation. The Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse features a 33K DPI Marksman sensor, 16 programmable buttons, and ultra-low latency SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. Its deep Elgato Stream Deck integration enhances control for MMO, MOBA gamers, and streamers, making it a versatile tool for gaming and content creation.

The MMO or MOBA mouse is an acquired taste because its design involves cramming as many buttons onto the input device as possible. Corsair's Scimitar series has been popular in this space for several years, and the new Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is set to be the most impressive version to date.

3

The new Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE gaming mouse, image credit: Corsair.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Underneath the hood, the new Scimitar Elite Wireless SE features Corsair's latest 33K DPI Marksman S sensor with an impressive 750 IPS tracking speed, support for the company's ultra-low latency 'SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS' technology, and a longer-lasting battery so you can game for longer between charges.

With 16 programmable buttons, including 12 on the left side, the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE is once again being positioned as the ultimate mouse for MMO and MOBA gamers. But thanks to Elgato Stream Deck integrations, it's also the ideal mouse for streamers and content creators.

Elgato, a Corsair brand, has added Scimitar Elite Wireless SE support to the Stream Deck App, meaning Stream Deck functions can be directly mapped to the mouse for quick access. There's also Virtual Stream Deck support, which allows any 12 side buttons to bring up a Stream Deck-like overlay on your display for quick access to anything and everything. So even if you don't have a Stream Deck, the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE will let you make the most out of the invaluable customizable tool for streamers.

3

"Combined with Stream Deck, SCIMITAR ELITE WIRELESS SE becomes so much more than a mouse," said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato. "It doesn't just control your games - it controls your entire setup, from audio and lighting to meetings and macros. With Virtual Stream Deck, you can summon even more control without lifting your hand. This kind of deep integration is built into the Elgato ecosystem, and it's a big reason why Stream Deck remains the benchmark for streamlining workflows."

Corsair notes that Elgato Stream deck integration with the Scimitar Elite Wireless SE mouse for PC gamers is just the beginning of the two brands "actively pursuing natural synergies and collaborations."