Elgato unleashes gigantic new Stream Deck Studio rackmount unit for pro streamers, costs $900

Elgato has just introduced its new Stream Deck Studio, a revamped version of its creative control piece of technology that is aimed at professional broadcasters at a cost of $999. Check it out:

Elgato has teamed with broadcast software specialist Bitfocus for its new Stream Deck Studio, where it can run the Companion software that works on other Stream Deck models, but also supports the company's new Buttons software. The Buttons app allows for additional interface customization designed specifically for the new Stream Deck Studio.

Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato, said: "Stream Deck has been a home run for Elgato with its intuitive, customizable interface. Our growing relationship with Bitfocus was key in developing Stream Deck Studio solution, which we expect to receive a very strong market reception as we continue to expand our addressable market with an accessible, groundbreaking, solution for the ever-demanding professional broadcast environment".

Bitfocus CTO William Viker, added: "Stream Deck Studio and Buttons completely streamline the way broadcast systems operate. The flexibility of Buttons paired with the intuitive interface of Stream Deck Studio allows users to quickly and easily route signals without the need for physical cable switching. This not only reduces errors but also significantly cuts down on the time required for setup and adjustments. Operators and technicians can now focus on creative problem-solving and high production quality".

Stream Deck Studio will run on Bitfocus' acclaimed Companion software. However, the developer's latest software, Buttons, offers a superior user experience with advanced functionalities built especially for Stream Deck Studio. The interface is fully customizable through the software, allowing users to define layouts with personalized icons and text labels for quick identification, making navigation fast and intuitive.

The software integration also enables instant visual feedback on the device's LCD keys, confirming actions and system statuses in real-time. In addition, the two rotary LED encoders enable quick navigation and dynamic control. An onboard RFID/NFC reader works in conjunction with the software to manage user authentication and permission-based access control. For larger systems that require even more control, multiple Stream Deck Studio devices can be linked and configured in Buttons to function as a unified control surface