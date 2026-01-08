be quiet! intros new flagship Light Loop IO LCD AIO cooler, and Dark Rock Pro IO LCD air cooler

be quiet! unveils the company's first products with an LCD screen: the new Light Loop IO LCD AIO water cooler and the Dark Rock Pro 6 IO LCD air cooler.

TL;DR: be quiet! unveiled its first LCD-equipped cooling products at CES 2026: the Light Loop IO LCD AIO water cooler and the Dark Rock Pro 6 IO LCD air cooler. Both deliver high-performance, whisper-quiet cooling with customizable IPS displays and advanced RGB lighting, catering to enthusiasts and professionals.

be quiet! had a few new products showcased during CES 2026, where the company showcased its first-ever products with an LCD screen: the new Light Loop IO LCD AIO water cooler and the Dark Rock Pro 6 IO LCD air cooler.

The company expanded its Dark Rock family of CPU air coolers with an early prototype of the new Dark Rock Pro 6 IO LCD air cooler, which features the company's new Light Loop IO LCD.

Underneath, it's built on the same great Dark Rock Pro 6 cooler, but with the 4.5-inch LCD screen, but has been engineered for users who demand exceptional performance without compromising on silence.

The Dark Rock Pro 6 cooler features 7 optimized high-performance heat pipes and 2 custom-designed Silent Wings PWM fans, providing extremely high cooling power for heavily overclocked systems and demanding workstations.

be quiet! had its new flagship Light Loop IO LCD AIO water cooler for me to check out, which also looked fantastic in the flesh. It's a new high-performance AIO water cooler using a 2.1-inch advanced IPS display and immersive RGB lighting.

The 2.1-inch display has up to 500 nits of max brightness, and has plenty of customization including showing you system information like CPU and GPU clock speeds, system temperatures, and RAM usage. It can also play videos, images, and custom presets (like song titles or a music equalizer).

With three daisy-chained Light Wings LX PWM high-speed fans, a specially designed jet plate and cold plate, and a state-of-the-art pump with progressive IC, Light Loop IO LCD delivers exceptional cooling performance while maintaining whisper-quiet operation.

The included IO Controller enables software control via be quiet!'s IO Center for Windows or via IO Center Web on supported browsers, providing full customization of ARGB lighting (including a brand-new Screen Sync mode), fan control, and display content. Light Loop IO LCD will be available in 360mm and 240mm sizes and in two color options: black and white

Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!, said: "At CES 2026, we're demonstrating our commitment to delivering premium PC components that combine exceptional performance with our signature quiet operation. Whether it's our innovative Light Loop IO LCD with its stunning IPS display combined with rich RGB options, the exceptional performance of our Dark Rock 6 series, or our high-wattage power solutions designed for next-generation graphics cards, we're providing enthusiasts and professionals with the tools they need to build truly exceptional systems".