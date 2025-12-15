Corsair's popular XENEON EDGE second screen is now available in Atomic Purple and White

Corsair's popular and versatile portable second-screen, the XENEON EDGE, is now available in two new colorways - Atomic Purple and White.

TL;DR: Corsair's XENEON EDGE 14.5″ touchscreen is a versatile second display with a 2560x720 resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and multi-touch support, ideal for PC monitoring and communication. Now available in new Atomic Purple and White finishes, it includes a zero-dead-pixel guarantee and a three-year extended warranty.

Corsair's XENEON EDGE 14.5″ LCD Touchscreen is a versatile second screen with a five-point capacitive multi-touch touchscreen, 2560x720 native resolution, and a 60 Hz refresh rate. With the XENEON EDGE's USB Type-C with DisplayPort Alt Mod, full-sized HDMI port, and its ability to sit on your desk, next to your display, or in your PC case, it's no wonder the portable display sold out almost immediately when it debuted earlier this year.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In fact, the Corsair XENEON EDGE has quickly become an incredibly popular add-on thanks to its ability to serve as a second display for real-time monitoring of PC hardware like CPUs, GPUs, cooling, and storage, as well as a dedicated, compact window for communication apps or as a dedicated window for the Virtual Stream Deck. With its AHVA panel optimized for text and images, and its wide viewing angle, clarity is one of the XENEON EDGE's key features.

Popular Popular Now: Return of 4GB RAM in smartphones by 2026 amidst DRAM crisis, microSD slots make a comeback

And now we can add multiple colorways to the list, as Corsair has announced it's releasing two new variants: Atomic Purple and White. "These finishes give PC builders, enthusiasts, and creators more ways to personalize their setups while retaining the same compact, versatile display that has become a favorite for system monitoring and customization," Corsair writes in the announcement.

3

The Atomic Purple variant is definitely the boldest and most surprising addition, featuring a translucent finish inspired by early-2000s gaming hardware. Not that we're complaining, as this is the perfect type of nostalgia we like to see, modern hardware with retro-inspired aesthetics. The White XENEON EDGE makes sense as all-white builds have become increasingly popular in recent years.

In addition to two new colors, Corsair has also announced a zero-dead-pixel guarantee for the XENEON EDGE and is now offering a three-year extended warranty for added peace of mind. The two new colors are available now via the CORSAIR webstore.