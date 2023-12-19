MSI Spatium M570 Pro Frozr PCIe Gen5 SSD announced: 12.4GB/sec reads

MSI's new Spatium M570 Pro SSD is the 'highest-performing 2TB retail SSD' that we've ever seen, with huge 12.4GB/sec reads and 11.8GB/sec writes.

MSI has unleashed its new Spatium M750 Pro PCIe Gen5 NVMe M.2 FROZR SSD, packing up to 12.4GB/sec (12,400MB/sec) reads and up to 11.8GB/sec (11,800MB/sec) writes. Our storage editor, Jon Coulter, writes a detailed review you can read here.

MSI's new Spatium 570 Pro SSD is a new Gen5 SSD that has incredible reads and writes, powered by the Phison E26 SSD controller and MSI's in-house towered FROZR heatsink. It's an enthusiast-grade heatsink that features Core Pipes that silently reduce temperatures of the Gen5 SSD by up to 20C under a stylish cover that ensures you're getting those wicked high reads and writes all day and night long.

You can install the new MSI Spatium 570 Pro SSD into your Gen4 M.2 slot and still enjoy 7.3GB/sec (7300MB/sec) reads, meaning that no matter what M.2 SSD slot it goes into, it'll give you huge speeds. Gen5 board owners in particular, with up to 12.4GB/sec is pretty tasty, if you ask me.

MSI is making its new Spatium 570 Pro SSD available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, each with varying levels of DRAM cache: 2GB, 4GB, or 8GB of LPDDR4, respectively. There's a lengthy 5-year warranty from MSI as well, or the coverage for the maximum TBW as stated, whichever comes first. TBW or Terabytes Written, sits at 700TB, 1400TB, and 3000TB for the 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB drives, respectively.

MSI's new Spatium M570 Pro SSD pushing 12.4GB/sec reads (source: TweakTown)

In his review of the MSI Spatium 570 Pro SSD, our storage editor Jon wrote: "We rank SSDs in terms of overall user experience (performance where it matters most) as expressed by PCMark 10 storage and 3DMark gaming storage tests. We consider a user experience score of 14K or more to verify an SSD as a TweakTown Elite performer. By a significant margin, the Spatium M570 Pro is the highest-performing 2TB retail SSD we've tested to date. It's the highest-performing 2TB SSD we've tested to date and, as such, has earned our highest award. Editor's choice".