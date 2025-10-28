Corsair intros its new flagship MP700 PRO XT Gen5 SSD: up to 14.9GB/sec reads

Corsair unveils its new MP700 PRO XT Gen5 SSD with up to 14.9GB/sec read speeds, in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with more capacities unleashed in 2026.

TL;DR: Corsair's MP700 PRO XT Gen5 SSD delivers ultra-fast PCIe 5.0 speeds up to 14.9GB/s read and 14.5GB/s write, available in 1TB to 4TB capacities with power-efficient design and Microsoft DirectStorage support. It offers superior gaming performance, a 5-year warranty, and competitive pricing starting at $159.

Corsair has just announced its new MP700 PRO XT Gen5 SSD (reviewed here) with uncompromising speeds, offering up to 14.9GB/sec read speeds and up to 14.5GB/sec writes.

The new Corsair MP700 PRO XT SSD comes in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities with more capacities -- hopefully 8TB -- coming in 2026. It offers super-fast boot, load, and transfer times, with a power-efficient design that ensures top-tier performance with lower power draw and less heat. Corsair is using Phison's new E28 Gen5 SSD controller, providing the MP700 PRO XT with its wicked-fast read and write speeds, as well as great efficiency.

There's also support for Microsoft DirectStorage, letting Corsair's new MP700 PRO XT communicate directly with the GPU for even greater gaming speeds, loading times, and smoother in-game transitions. Corsair includes its in-house SSD Toolbox software and a 5-year warranty.

Corsair's new MP700 PRO XT will cost $159 for the 1TB variant, $240 for the 2TB variant, and $459 for the 4TB variant, and are available right now through Corsair's authorized distributors and retailers.

Corsair MP700 PRO XT 2TB Gen5 SSD features:

High-speed PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe 2.0 interface

Up to 14,900MB/s read and 14,500MB/s write speeds

Power-efficient Gen5 SSD architecture

High-density 3D TLC NAND

Microsoft DirectStorage support

Rated for up to 5,600TB Written

The new MP700 PRO XT wasn't the only new Gen5 SSD the company unveiled, with Corsair revealing its new MP700 MICRO SSD, bringing Gen5 speeds to the smaller M.2 2242 compact form factor. Corsair's new MP700 MICRO SSD features up to 10GB/sec reads and up to 8GB/sec writes, with 4TB of capacity costing $485.