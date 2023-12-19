Apple's New iOS 17.2.1 update is here with unspecified bug fixes you might not want to miss

Apple has today released iOS 17.2.1 to the public with untold bug fixes and suggests all users download it. A new macOS Sonomoa 14.2.1 update is also out.

Apple has today released iOS 17.2.1 to the public, a release that was made just eight days after the iOS 17.2 update was released to the public. That update brought with it a number of new features including spatial video recording on the iPhone 15 Pro and a new Journal app for more mindful journaling. But this new update is nothing like the iOS 17.2 release, and it instead focuses on bug fixes.

Despite the focus on bugs, Apple says that this is a release that is recommended for all users and as such we'd also suggest that those who don't yet have this update installed should probably rectify that sooner rather than later. Apple hasn't specifically said what bug fixes this update addresses, but the fact that Apple saw fit to release it just a matter of days after the last update suggests that the bugs were pretty big ones - Apple didn't want to go into the Christmas holiday period without releasing this update.

Those who have compatible iPhones can now download the new update via the Settings app, with iOS 16.7.4 also released for those who don't want to, or can't, update to the iOS 17 releases.

Apple is of course already hard at work on another, bigger update. The iOS 17.3 beta is already in the hands of testers and is expected to be released to the public in January. Apple has also released updated AirPods 3 firmware and macOS Sonoma 14.2.1, another update that fixes as-yet untold bugs. We'd suggest that all Mac owners download that update, too.

