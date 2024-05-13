Apple releases macOS 14.5 with Apple News Plus tweaks and little else

Apple has today made macOS 14.5 available for download by the public but its big claim to fame is a new Apple News Plus feature and a word game.

After weeks of beta testing, Apple has today made macOS 14.5 available for download by the public. The update is compatible with all macOS Sonoma-based Macs and comes more than two months after Apple made the macOS 14.4 update available to the world. However, anyone who hoped that Apple had spent those two months adding a ton of new features is unfortunately going to be left very disappointed indeed.

On the contrary, this macOS 14.5 update is far from exciting and while we would always suggest installing the latest macOS software updates, this one isn't going to knock your socks off. These kinds of updates often bring with them bug fixes and other improvements, but in terms of big new software features, you're going to be out of luck. That is, unless you're a big Apple News Plus user who also happens to be a fan of word games. And you like playing them on your Mac, of course.

Just like the iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 updates, macOS 14.5 brings the Quartiles game to the Apple News app. It's an original daily word game that's available to all Apple News Plus subscribers, albeit only those who happen to be in the United States and Canada.

Alongside Quartiles, Apple has also announced that Scorebord, found in Apple News Plus Puzzles, gives gamers access to new player data for Crossword, Mini Crossword, and Quartiles, including stats and streaks.

Excited? Probably not, but you now download macOS 14.5 for your own Mac anyway. More exciting, Apple is expected to announce the new macOS 15 software update at WWDC on June 10 before making it available to the world in September. It'll reportedly bring new AI-powered features, alongside other improvements.