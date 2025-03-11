All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Software & Apps

Microsoft lifts block on Windows 11 24H2 that stopped some AutoCAD users from installing it

If you were running Autodesk's AutoCAD 2022, then you'll have been blocked from the 24H2 update due to an issue with the software - but the fix is now in.

Microsoft lifts block on Windows 11 24H2 that stopped some AutoCAD users from installing it
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft has lifted the compatibility hold on Windows 11 24H2 for PCs with certain versions of AutoCAD installed. A bug in 24H2 affected AutoCAD 2022, preventing it from launching, but a fix is now available. You can grab that solution simply by installing the latest version of AutoCAD 2022.

Not been able to get Windows 11 24H2 due to having AutoCAD installed? There's some good news from Microsoft for you, then, as the compatibility hold put on some PCs due to having this software has now been lifted.

AutoCAD 2022 now plays nicely with Windows 11 24H2 (Image Credit: Microsoft)
2

AutoCAD 2022 now plays nicely with Windows 11 24H2 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

The bug with Windows 11 24H2 meant that Autodesk's AutoCAD 2022 application might fail to work - simply not launching - in some cases, and this could happen to any version. However, AutoCAD 2023, 2024, and 2025 all remained fine.

The fix has now arrived for the 2022 incarnation, thankfully, and Microsoft wrote in its support document on the matter:

"This issue is resolved by Autodesk in the software update S182.0.0 AutoCAD 2022.1.4 or higher updates. You can check your AutoCAD software version at the AutoCAD About Box.

"Once you install this latest update for AutoCAD 2022, the safeguard hold 56211213 will not be applicable to your device, and you will be able to install Windows 11, version 24H2."

So, you need to update your AutoCAD 2022, and you should be good to go with the 24H2 update finally - though it may take a little while for Windows 11 to offer you the upgrade. (Up to 48 hours, in fact, which is to be expected when compatibility-related blocks are lifted - this is standard advice from Microsoft).

Photo of the AutoCAD 2022 Software
Best Deals: AutoCAD 2022 Software
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
$249.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2025 at 9:36 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:learn.microsoft.com, neowin.net, microsoft.com, unsplash.com

Tech Reporter

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Darren has written for numerous magazines and websites in the technology world for almost 30 years, including TechRadar, PC Gamer, Eurogamer, Computeractive, and many more. He worked on his first magazine (PC Home) long before Google and most of the rest of the web existed. In his spare time, he can be found gaming, going to the gym, and writing books (his debut novel – ‘I Know What You Did Last Supper’ – was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Darren's Computer

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles