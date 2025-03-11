Microsoft lifts block on Windows 11 24H2 that stopped some AutoCAD users from installing it

If you were running Autodesk's AutoCAD 2022, then you'll have been blocked from the 24H2 update due to an issue with the software - but the fix is now in.

Not been able to get Windows 11 24H2 due to having AutoCAD installed? There's some good news from Microsoft for you, then, as the compatibility hold put on some PCs due to having this software has now been lifted.

AutoCAD 2022 now plays nicely with Windows 11 24H2 (Image Credit: Microsoft)

The bug with Windows 11 24H2 meant that Autodesk's AutoCAD 2022 application might fail to work - simply not launching - in some cases, and this could happen to any version. However, AutoCAD 2023, 2024, and 2025 all remained fine.

The fix has now arrived for the 2022 incarnation, thankfully, and Microsoft wrote in its support document on the matter:

"This issue is resolved by Autodesk in the software update S182.0.0 AutoCAD 2022.1.4 or higher updates. You can check your AutoCAD software version at the AutoCAD About Box.

"Once you install this latest update for AutoCAD 2022, the safeguard hold 56211213 will not be applicable to your device, and you will be able to install Windows 11, version 24H2."

So, you need to update your AutoCAD 2022, and you should be good to go with the 24H2 update finally - though it may take a little while for Windows 11 to offer you the upgrade. (Up to 48 hours, in fact, which is to be expected when compatibility-related blocks are lifted - this is standard advice from Microsoft).