Apple's iOS 17.5 iPhone update includes 15 new security fixes, update now

Apple's new iOS 17.5 update is now available and it brings with it no fewer than 15 new security updates - make sure to update your iPhone ASAP.

After weeks of beta testing, Apple released the iOS 17.5 software update to the world yesterday, bringing with it a couple of new features related to the Apple News app and support for early warnings related to potential item tracker stalking. But while the update might have been lacking in terms of the sheer number of new features, it certainly made up for that in terms of the number of security fixes it implemented.

Apple has now published a new support document that details the new fixes that have been applied as a result of iOS 17.5 and there's quite a lot of them. In fact, there are no fewer than 15 new security fixes that will be applied when people install iOS 17.5 on their iPhones at home.

We tend to suggest that people regularly update their iPhones and other devices to ensure that they are running the latest software for a variety of reasons. One of those is compatibility, ensuring that you and your apps can make use of the latest APIs and whatnot. Another is to make sure you're using the latest and greatest versions of the apps that Apple ships by default, including Safari, Mail, and others.

But perhaps the most important reason is to ensure that you're running a device that is as secure as can be, and Apple is normally pretty good at making sure the iPhone is safe and sound. Installing this update will go a long way to helping do that, especially with so many new fixes having been applied.