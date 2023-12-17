PlayStation 5 APU used in AMD BC-250 crypto mining cards, that are now on eBay for $500

AMD BC-250 crypto mining cards hit eBay, powered by the Sony PlayStation 5 APU... each with 16GB of GDDR6 memory and a passive cooler.

Well, we're seeing some interesting use of the PlayStation 5 APU... in the form of the AMD BC-250 crypto mining card that has just hit eBay. Check them out:

ASRock has a crazy mining system that cost $15,000 when it was released, packing 12 x AMD BC-250 crypto mining cards in a kitted-out mining chassis. Each of the BC-250 crypto mining cards features the Ariel/Oberon processors that have Zen 2 CPUs and RDNA 2 GPUs, which make up the APU or SoC inside of Sony's current-gen PlayStation 5 console.

However, these BC-250 chips are not fully functioning, as they have partially disabled graphics that were also retro-fitted into the AMD 4700S desktop kit. At the time, the ASRock 12 x GPU mining system was pumping away at 610MH/s on both ETHASH and ETC. That wasn't bad at the time, with $2 per day per GPU.

Right now, there are listings of the AMD BC-250 crypto mining cards on eBay for $500 a pop... for a useless graphics card that can only be used for crypto mining right now, which is unprofitable, and virtually everyone has stopped doing it.

I'd love to check one of these out, just because it's a Sony PlayStation 5 APU that can be used as a crypto mining card... it's just nerdy. It's just a pity it won't play Grand Theft Auto 6, eh.

