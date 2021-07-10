Crypto miners BUSTED using 3800+ PS4 consoles, stealing grid power

The world of cryptocurrency mining is a beautiful -- and sometimes strange one, with Ukrainian crypto miners busted using over 3800 separate PlayStation 4 consoles. Yes... over three thousand eight hundred PS4 consoles.

The Security Service of Ukraine officials discovered over 50 processors, over 500 graphics cards, and over 3800 PlayStation 4 consoles and seized them. You'd think that the PS4 wouldn't be the best at crypto mining, but it has 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 5.5Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus which provides up to 176GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

This isn't too bad and would actually be pretty damn good if you had a lot o PS4s... you know, like 3800+ of them laying around and ready to be painstakingly installed, setup, and configured. The 3800+ PS4 consoles were discovered in the mine as it was drawing so much power the authorities noticed it, with the crypto miners using fake meters to hide that they were illegally pulling electricity from the grid.

I'd love to know how much money the PS4s were mining in cryptocurrency, as they're going to cost $400+ each so we're looking at a total cost of $1.5 million. The hash power of the PS4 isn't even going to come close to the Radeon RX 580, if you wanted me to put it into comparison for you -- still, it would be damn cool to see 3800+ PS4 consoles in a crypto mine.