Crypto miners BUSTED using 3800+ PS4 consoles, stealing grid power

The illegal cryptocurrency mining operation was in the Ukraine: powered with over 50 CPUs, 50 GPUs and 3800 PlayStation 4 consoles.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jul 10 2021 7:08 PM CDT
The world of cryptocurrency mining is a beautiful -- and sometimes strange one, with Ukrainian crypto miners busted using over 3800 separate PlayStation 4 consoles. Yes... over three thousand eight hundred PS4 consoles.

Crypto miners BUSTED using 3800+ PS4 consoles, stealing grid power 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Security Service of Ukraine officials discovered over 50 processors, over 500 graphics cards, and over 3800 PlayStation 4 consoles and seized them. You'd think that the PS4 wouldn't be the best at crypto mining, but it has 8GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 5.5Gbps on a 256-bit memory bus which provides up to 176GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

This isn't too bad and would actually be pretty damn good if you had a lot o PS4s... you know, like 3800+ of them laying around and ready to be painstakingly installed, setup, and configured. The 3800+ PS4 consoles were discovered in the mine as it was drawing so much power the authorities noticed it, with the crypto miners using fake meters to hide that they were illegally pulling electricity from the grid.

Crypto miners BUSTED using 3800+ PS4 consoles, stealing grid power 01 | TweakTown.com

I'd love to know how much money the PS4s were mining in cryptocurrency, as they're going to cost $400+ each so we're looking at a total cost of $1.5 million. The hash power of the PS4 isn't even going to come close to the Radeon RX 580, if you wanted me to put it into comparison for you -- still, it would be damn cool to see 3800+ PS4 consoles in a crypto mine.

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

