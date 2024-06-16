This $2.4M house in Texas has NO bedrooms, built-in data center with full liquid cooling system

This $2.4 million house in Texas has a built-in data center with a full liquid cooling immersion system, but it has no bedrooms at all.

If you're living in Texas and in the market to buy an interesting -- to say the least -- new house, then check out this $2.4 million property that has NO bedrooms... but a built-in 5786 sq ft data center with a full liquid cooling immersion system. Check it out:

In a new post on X by "zillowgonewild," there's a pretty big residential house in Texas with no bedrooms but a single bathroom that has a warehouse-style look as soon as you walk into it. There's even a glass-protected reception desk in a white-brick corridor, with the "Crypto Collective" branding showing that this house was a crypto mining base... but not anymore.

The $2.4 million "upgraded turnkey Tier 2 Data Center" includes all of the required exotic cooling and power infrastructure, where there are 3 x Engineered Fluids "SLICTanks," single-phase liquid immersion cooling tanks that are used with a dielectric coolant, which comes with a pump, and a 500kW dry cooler. The tanks themselves are filled with at least 80 crypto mining systems, run through the SLICTanks that can be tweaked to fit even more crypto mining systems.

The listing itself teases it is looking for future customers from "AI services, cloud hosting, traditional data center, servers, or even Bitcoin mining". Inside of the 5786 square feet of real estate that'll cost you $2.4 million are two separate power grids (!!!), 5 x HVAC units, four levels of warehouse-style storage aisles, a lounge and office space, a fully-paved backyard, and more.

The $2.4M listing is just a 20 minute drive from Dallas, Texas, so you're not far away from anything at all. Go on... buy it, you know you want to.