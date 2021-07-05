AMD 4700S desktop kit is really a PlayStation 5 SoC without the GPU

AMD 4700S APU is based on Sony's next-gen PlayStation 5 SoC with Hynix GDDR6 memory solded to the other side of the motherboard.

We thought AMD's interesting 4700S desktop kit was based on the Xbox Series X APU, but it's not -- it seems it's based on the PlayStation 5 SoC instead.

Thanks to new photos by Bodnara, the new AMD 4700S desktop it is based on the Sony PlayStation 5 SoC which packs a CPU based on the AMD Zen 2 architecture with 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power. There's also Hynix GDDR6 memory that is physically soldered onto the back of the Mini-ITX motherboard.

The AMD 4700S APU itself is on the AMD A77E Fusion Controller Hub (FCH) which is also used on the AMD A9-9820 system which is based on the Xbox One APU codenamed "Durango". VideoCardz explains that this is the reason everyone thought the AMD 4700S was based on the Xbox Series X APU.

The 8GB of GDDR6 memory is clocked at 14Gbps while the APU itself cranks up to 3.2GHz -- while there's a discrete AMD Radeon 550 GPU that is in place of the RDNA 2 GPU that is inside of the custom SoCs inside of the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles.

The discrete GPU itself is limited to just PCIe 2.0 x4 (yes that's PCIe 2.0, not PCIe 4.0 like inside of the consoles and current-gen PCs -- hell, it's not even PCIe 3.0). This is a major gimping here, while the system itself requires 250W for the APU alone.