ASRock's new crypto mining motherboard: 6 full-size PCIe 3.0 x16 slots

ASRock has just unveiled its latest crypto mining motherboard, with the introduction of the H510 Pro BTC+ motherboard that is very well endowed... check it out:

Yeah, it's a gigantic motherboard (50.1 x 22.4cm or 20.1 x 8.8 inches) that won't fit in a regular case -- with 6 x full-sized PCIe 3.0 x16 slots that would let you install 6 x beast NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition -- or any other high-end triple-slot graphics cards.

Just because there are 6 x PCIe 3.0 x16 ports that doesn't mean all of them run at x16... as that would mean you'd need 96 PCIe 3.0 lanes and that ain't gonna happen on this, or even a high-end chipset. The first slot runs at full-speed x16 while the other five slots run at x1 speeds.

You will require dual 24-pin PCIe power connectors for the board, while a single DIMM slot will take up to 32GB of DDR4 memory. ASRock includes 4-phase power delivery with 50A power chokes, a 110mm M.2 slot joined by a SATA III connector for storage.

ASRock's new H510 Pro BTC+ motherboard costs $279.99 and will launch on July 18, you can pre-order the motherboard on Newegg right now.