Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery

Intel Evo Edition branding on laptops with the new Meteor Lake Core Ultra processors means you'll get exceptional battery life, a great camera, and more!

Intel Evo laptops and the Evo branding were created to indicate that a piece of hardware delivers a certain level of quality in all areas. For a market as crowded as the laptop one, it can be confusing when you see two products with similar specs perform very differently - so the solution here is like a seal of quality.

With the arrival of Meteor Lake and the new Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel's most efficient mobile architecture to date, the new 'Intel Evo Edtion' sticker on a Core Ultra device now ensures that it meets Intel's high-end specs for battery life, noise level, AI performance, GPU performance, and an 'Instant On' feature that will turn the laptop on in under 1.5 seconds.

Intel is calling the new Evo branding 'no compromise mobile performance,' and it can already be found on new Intel Core Ultra products launching this week - including the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1V.

There are many more out there, so let's take a quick look at what the Intel Evo Edition sticker means - and these two examples. Let's break down what the Intel Evo Edition sticker means for a laptop or mini PC.

Real-world battery life of 10+ hours with a FHD display

Quiet and cool performance

Less than 1.5 seconds 'Instant On' feature

Fast charging in 4 hours and 30 minutes

Improved Camera Quality (at least 1080p)

At least 8GB of dual-channel memory and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage

Connectivity that includes Intel Wi-Fi 6E

Multi-device support and features via Intel Unison

Dedicated NPU for AI that extends to video processing and day-to-day tasks

Intel hasn't specified exactly how quiet an Evo laptop has to be, but all indications point to less than 20dB, which is essentially an already super quiet room.

Here's a closer look at the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 from Lenovo.

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor (E-cores up to 3.80 GHz P-cores up to 4.80 GHz)

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Graphics - Integrated Intel Arc graphics (max frequency 2.25GHz)

Display - 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, Anti-Glare, Anti Reflection, Anti Smudge, Non-Touch, HDR 500, 100%DCI-P3, 400 nits, 120Hz, Low Blue Light

Memory - Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 6400MHz

Storage - Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 Performance SSD

And here's a look at MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1V, an ultrathin and powerful NVIDIA Studio laptop with up to GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics. It looks impressive, with a weight of only 1.6kg and a thickness of 18.95mm.

Processor - Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H

Operating System - Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro

Graphics - Up to GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6

Display - 16" UHD+ (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel or 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), 400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel

Memory - Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 6400MHz

Storage - NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

Intel is also expanding the Evo branding to accessories and peripherals like Bluetooth LE Audio, Thunderbolt docks, monitors, storage, mice, keyboards, and access points under the new 'Engineered for Intel Evo program.'