Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery

Intel Evo Edition branding on laptops with the new Meteor Lake Core Ultra processors means you'll get exceptional battery life, a great camera, and more!

Published
2 minutes & 37 seconds read time

Intel Evo laptops and the Evo branding were created to indicate that a piece of hardware delivers a certain level of quality in all areas. For a market as crowded as the laptop one, it can be confusing when you see two products with similar specs perform very differently - so the solution here is like a seal of quality.

Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery 03
Open Gallery 7

With the arrival of Meteor Lake and the new Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel's most efficient mobile architecture to date, the new 'Intel Evo Edtion' sticker on a Core Ultra device now ensures that it meets Intel's high-end specs for battery life, noise level, AI performance, GPU performance, and an 'Instant On' feature that will turn the laptop on in under 1.5 seconds.

Intel is calling the new Evo branding 'no compromise mobile performance,' and it can already be found on new Intel Core Ultra products launching this week - including the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and the MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1V.

Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery 02
Open Gallery 7

There are many more out there, so let's take a quick look at what the Intel Evo Edition sticker means - and these two examples. Let's break down what the Intel Evo Edition sticker means for a laptop or mini PC.

  • Real-world battery life of 10+ hours with a FHD display
  • Quiet and cool performance
  • Less than 1.5 seconds 'Instant On' feature
  • Fast charging in 4 hours and 30 minutes
  • Improved Camera Quality (at least 1080p)
  • At least 8GB of dual-channel memory and 256GB of PCIe SSD storage
  • Connectivity that includes Intel Wi-Fi 6E
  • Multi-device support and features via Intel Unison
  • Dedicated NPU for AI that extends to video processing and day-to-day tasks

Intel hasn't specified exactly how quiet an Evo laptop has to be, but all indications point to less than 20dB, which is essentially an already super quiet room.

Here's a closer look at the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 from Lenovo.

Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery 07
Open Gallery 7
  • Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Processor (E-cores up to 3.80 GHz P-cores up to 4.80 GHz)
  • Operating System - Windows 11 Home
  • Graphics - Integrated Intel Arc graphics (max frequency 2.25GHz)
  • Display - 14" 2.8K (2880 x 1800), OLED, Anti-Glare, Anti Reflection, Anti Smudge, Non-Touch, HDR 500, 100%DCI-P3, 400 nits, 120Hz, Low Blue Light
  • Memory - Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 6400MHz
  • Storage - Up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 Performance SSD

And here's a look at MSI Prestige 16 AI Studio B1V, an ultrathin and powerful NVIDIA Studio laptop with up to GeForce RTX 4070 laptop graphics. It looks impressive, with a weight of only 1.6kg and a thickness of 18.95mm.

Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery 06
Open Gallery 7
  • Processor - Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H
  • Operating System - Windows 11 Home / Windows 11 Pro
  • Graphics - Up to GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6
  • Display - 16" UHD+ (3840 x 2400), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3 (Typical), OLED panel or 16" QHD+ (2560 x 1600), 16:10, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), 400nits(Typical), IPS-Level panel
  • Memory - Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 6400MHz
  • Storage - NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD

Intel is also expanding the Evo branding to accessories and peripherals like Bluetooth LE Audio, Thunderbolt docks, monitors, storage, mice, keyboards, and access points under the new 'Engineered for Intel Evo program.'

Intel Evo Edition branded laptops announced: Intel Core Ultra, fast boot, 10+ hours of battery 04
Open Gallery 7
Buy at Amazon

Intel Core i7-13700K Gaming Desktop Processor 16 cores (8 P-cores + 8 E-cores) with Integrated

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$364.99
$364.99$369.99$364.99
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/14/2023 at 7:57 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags