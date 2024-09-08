ASUS Zenbook S 14 with 'Lunar Lake' Intel Core Ultra CPU offers up to 27 Hours of battery life

Part of the company's Copilot+ PC line-up, the new Intel powered ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop delivers up to 27 hours of battery life.

Up to 27 hours of battery life on a thing and light ultrabook is impressive, unheard of even, but that's what ASUS is touting with the launch of its new ASUS Zenbook S 14 laptop powered by the latest Intel 'Lunar Lake' Core Ultra processors. ASUS's new Zenbook line-up for 2024, with the durable Ceraluminum shell and 1.1cm thin chassis, is certainly sleek and stylish - with this model being the Intel version of the Zenbook Copilot+ PC we first saw at Computex 2024.

As a Copilot+ PC, the ASUS Zenbook S 14 with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor delivers around 47 TOPS of AI performance while supporting Intel Evo technologies like instant wake-up, enhanced Wi-Fi, and the aforementioned long-lasting battery.

According to ASUS, the shortened physical distance between the RAM and CPU has led to better cooling, better efficiency, and even faster RAM, with the ASUS Zenbook S 14 featuring 16GB or 32GB of LPDDR5X memory clocked at 8,533 MHz.

With the option of an Intel 'Lunar Lake' Core Ultra 5 226V, Ultra 7 256V, or Ultra 9 288V processor, you've also got the next generation of integrated Arc Graphics, so even though the ASUS Zenbook S 14 has been designed as a productivity and 'lifestyle' laptop, it should be capable enough of running several popular PC games.

Another big part of the ASUS Zenbook S 14's appeal is its display, a 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500-nits peak brightness, PANTONE Validated with 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. These are impressive for those familiar with display specs: ticking off the big boxes with resolution, refresh rate, brightness, and color accuracy.

As for the reported up to 27 hours of battery life, ASUS notes that this was recorded with local 1080p video playback, so it sounds legitimate. The laptop has a large 72 Wh battery with a maximum TDP of just 35W. Pricing starts at $1,399 USD.