Laptops

Acer confirms next-gen gaming laptops with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs for May

Acer will have next-gen gaming laptops with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU coming in May, rocking 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

Acer confirms next-gen gaming laptops with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs for May
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Acer's upcoming Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop will feature the unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7 memory. It includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16" OLED display, 16GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB SSD. Expected pricing is under $1000, with a 2-year warranty.

Acer has teased its upcoming Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop, powered by the unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

Acer confirms next-gen gaming laptops with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs for May 19
2

French retailer PC21 and on Acer's Hong Kong website, we're learning that the new Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop will have the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU which rocks 8GB of GDDR7 memory. NVIDIA has only announced 4 of its GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs so far: RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB GDDR7, and finally, the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7.

The RTX 5060 Laptop GPU and RTX 5050 Laptop GPU haven't been announced, but we know they're coming -- and now we know Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop will be powered by the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDRR7 memory. We should also expect the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU to feature the same 8GB GDDR7 memory, while the desktop RTX 5050 is said to feature the same 8GB framebuffer, but slower GDDR6 memory.

Earlier this year at CES 2025, NVIDIA teased its RTX 5070 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops will start at $1299, so we should expect RTX 5060 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops to come in at under $1000 which will be fantastic to see in the months ahead.

Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop full specs:

  • Processor: Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 255HX (30 MB Smart Cache, 2.4 GHz P-core base core frequency with Intel® Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 up to 5.2 GHz, Intel® AI Boost up to 13 TOPS, and overclocking capable)
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Screen: 16" OLED 165Hz DCI-P3 100% DDS, WQXGA 2560 x 1600, 500 nits Acer CineCrystal™, 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 100%, HDR 500, NVIDIA Advanced Optimus capable
  • Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060, 8G-GDDR7 VRAM
  • Memory and storage capacity: 16 GB DDR5 6400MHz (dual slot up to 64GB); 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (dual channel up to 2TB)
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
  • Color: Abyssal black
  • Warranty: 2-year self-service warranty (with a free Predator backpack)
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

