Acer confirms next-gen gaming laptops with NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPUs for May

Acer will have next-gen gaming laptops with NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU coming in May, rocking 8GB of GDDR7 memory.

Acer has teased its upcoming Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop, powered by the unreleased NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU.

French retailer PC21 and on Acer's Hong Kong website, we're learning that the new Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop will have the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU which rocks 8GB of GDDR7 memory. NVIDIA has only announced 4 of its GeForce RTX 50 Laptop GPUs so far: RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with 24GB GDDR7, RTX 5080 Laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7, RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU with 12GB GDDR7, and finally, the RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR7.

The RTX 5060 Laptop GPU and RTX 5050 Laptop GPU haven't been announced, but we know they're coming -- and now we know Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop will be powered by the RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDRR7 memory. We should also expect the RTX 5050 Laptop GPU to feature the same 8GB GDDR7 memory, while the desktop RTX 5050 is said to feature the same 8GB framebuffer, but slower GDDR6 memory.

Earlier this year at CES 2025, NVIDIA teased its RTX 5070 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops will start at $1299, so we should expect RTX 5060 Laptop GPU-powered gaming laptops to come in at under $1000 which will be fantastic to see in the months ahead.

Acer's new Predator Helios Neo 16S AI gaming laptop full specs: