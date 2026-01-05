Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPUs launched at CES 2026, Panther Lake powers next-gen laptops

Intel has released its new Core Ultra Series 3 'Panther Lake' CPUs at CES 2026: first on Intel 18A process node, and made in the United States.

Intel has officially released its new Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" CPUs at CES 2026, its first processors fabbed on its in-house Intel 18A process node, designed and manufactured on American soil.

The new Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors will be powering over 200 designs from its partners, with Intel saying that its new Panther Lake CPUs will be the "most broadly adopted and globally available AI PC platform Intel has ever delivered".

Intel's new Core Ultra Series 3 mobile processors will include new Core Ultra X9 and Core Ultra X7 processors with powerful CPU and GPU performance.

The flagship Panther Lake SKU -- the new Core Ultra X9 388H -- features up to 16 CPU cores, 12 Xe3 GPU cores, and 50 NPU TOPS that provide up to 60% improved multi-threaded performance, over 77% faster gaming performance, and up to 27 hours of battery life for next-gen laptops.

Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Computing Group, Intel, said: "With Series 3, we are laser-focused on improving power efficiency, adding more CPU performance, a bigger GPU in a class of its own, more AI compute and app compatibility you can count on with x86".

The Series 3 family also includes Intel Core processors, intentionally designed to power mainstream mobile systems. Leveraging the same foundational architecture of Intel Core Ultra Series 3, the Intel Core lineup enables more performant and efficient laptop designs at lower price points.

Pre-orders for new laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors start on January 6, with new laptops shipping globally starting January 27, with additional designs "coming throughout the first half of the year".