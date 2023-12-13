Bethesda is still working on that next-gen 4K Fallout 4 update, and it will arrive in 2024

Announced well over a year ago, Bethesda provides an update on the mysterious Fallout 4 'next-gen' 4K update - it's coming sometime in 2024.

You probably forgot, but Bethesda announced it was working on an official 4K update for Fallout 4 in 2022 as part of the franchise's 25th anniversary. Described as a "next-gen" update for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5, in addition to higher quality assets, Bethesda noted that it would support higher frame rates, bug fixes, and even additional content via the Creation Club.

For Bethesda Game Studios, 2023 was the year of Starfield, so we can only assume this Fallout 4 remaster was put on the back burner while the team focused on launching its brand-new space RPG. This brings us to today, where, after a year or so of radio silence and Starfield out in the wild, the official Fallout account on X has confirmed that the Fallout 4 "next-gen update" is on track for a 2024 release.

Even though there's no official word on when we might get a Fallout 5, 2024 is set to be a big year for the franchise as the highly anticipated TV adaptation is set to debut on Prime Video in April. Based on the show's reveal trailer, it captures the look and feel of the post-apocalyptic landscape and world depicted in Fallout 4.

Perhaps the team at Bethesda is planning to drop the game's 4K and next-gen update around the same time - synergy and all that.

"Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update," writes the post. "We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024."

As for what to expect, the latest update doesn't tell us all that much, and after close to two years of development, you'd hope that this release ends up being more than higher resolution assets, a 60 FPS mode, and a few fan-made mods thrown in. I'm hoping it's more of a Skyrim Special Edition update that overhauls some of the game's visuals and systems while retaining the same core gameplay experience.

A Fallout 4 remaster is more exciting for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 because, on PC, visual overhaul mods and additional content to expand the game have been readily available for years.

Considering Fallout 4 was first released in 2015, enough time has passed that jumping back into the Commonwealth on Xbox or PlayStation could be a lot of fun. And who knows, maybe I'll create another Kostonium Museum of Wonders. Yep, I made this Settlement on Xbox One, and you can probably guess it took many hours to complete.