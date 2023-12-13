Starfield is getting FSR 3, and hopefully it'll work as well as in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

AMD desperately needs more games with FSR 3 support, as there are only three titles right now - so Starfield will be a good addition early in 2024.

Support for AMD's FSR 3 has been very thin on the ground so far, but we've just learned that another title is inbound, with support coming to Starfield.

Starfield is getting FSR 3, finally, while DLSS 3 is already supported (Image Credit: Bethesda)

As you may recall, Starfield launched with FSR 2 support, but no DLSS - although recently it was furnished with DLSS 3. Which led to the slightly odd situation of the AMD-sponsored game having cutting-edge frame generation with NVIDIA and not with Team Red's graphics cards.

At any rate, we've been told by Bethesda that FSR 3 support will be debuting in early 2024, a bit too late for some gamers, no doubt, but still very definitely better late than never.

Furthermore, Intel XeSS support will be arriving as well, which is Team Blue's DLSS rival (but it doesn't do frame generation, mind).

A Bethesda representative posted on Reddit to say: "We've been hard at work on many of the issues you've posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of 'in-progress' quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS."

It's good news for AMD, of course, because FSR 3 is seriously lacking on the support front.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the latest game to get FSR 3, but only three games in total have AMD's frame generation tech on board. The good news is that while earlier implementations were a good way behind NVIDIA's DLSS 3, in the new Avatar game it seems that FSR 3 is considerably improved, at least anecdotally.

As we reported earlier today, Bethesda made some other revelations in that Reddit post, including that mod support is incoming for Starfield, as well as new ways of traveling, and city maps, all of which will be welcome additions.